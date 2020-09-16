D-BOX Technologies announces the election of its directors and the appointment of Denis Chamberland as Chair of the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive experiences, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 3, 2020 were elected at the Corporation's annual and special meeting of the shareholders.

The voting results are as follows:

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD Sébastien Mailhot 62,832,712 97.43 % 1,655,439 2.57 % Brigitte Bourque 60,936,210 94.49 % 3,551,941 5.51 % Luc Martin 60,940,712 94.50 % 3,547,439 5.50 % Denis Chamberland 60,947,712 94.51 % 3,540,439 5.49 % Louis P. Bernier 60,913,712 94.46 % 3,574,439 5.54 % Robert D. Copple 60,929,712 94.48 % 3,558,439 5.52 %

Following the annual meeting, D-BOX is pleased to announce the appointment of Denis Chamberland as Chair of the Board of Directors. M. Chamberland joined D-BOX's Board in February 2020.

Denis Chamberland is currently serving as an advisor to the President and founder of Rodeo FX, a well-known visual effects company. Mr. Chamberland has developed a strong expertise in helping companies create value for their shareholders as a strategic advisor. As an ambitious and recognized entrepreneur, Mr. Chamberland was the former CEO and partner of Ricardo Media until 2017. Mr. Chamberland co-founded Chamberland Hodge early in his career, which later merged with RSM Richter in 2009 to become one of the largest independent accounting and consulting firms in Canada. Denis Chamberland has strong leadership skills; he is now serving on numerous Boards, he is an independent Board member of SAQ, a Board Member and Audit Committee Chair of Frank and Oak, a modern and eco-friendly retailer, and Chair of the Board of Gastronomia Inc.

