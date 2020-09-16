Beach Park's Updated Schools are a Dream Come True!

Beach Park Illinois, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beach Park School District celebrated the re-opening of their five schools with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 1st. Their cause for celebration was threefold—not only were they happy to see the imminent virtual return of students, but they were excited to show their updated facilities and for students and staff to experience the new cooling and heating systems that were installed by CTS Group, a Veregy Company, in each school over the summer. Of course, the community was unable to participate fully in these improvements as school started virtually on September 9th; however, there was a tour of Oak Crest Elementary after the ribbon cutting.

The Beach Park School District's buildings date back to the 1950's and lacked essential amenities that staff and students needed to perform at their highest level. "The amount of work that was performed in our district for a wonderful price and potential future savings is phenomenal for our students and our community. We put in air conditioning in all of our buildings that we've never had before, so the air quality is so much better. The Board of Education and myself are very pleased." stated Dr. Craig Doster, Superintendent.

The School District, working with CTS's Account Executive Doug McMahan and the Operation's Team, executed a comprehensive energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrade project that included all school buildings in the district and an attractive financing option that was approved by the Beach Park Board of Education. A "no tax increase" referendum for $23 million was passed by the community in March 2020.

CTS Group, in partnership with their sister company Dynamix Engineering Services, provided comprehensive, modern, energy-saving improvements and repairs. The scope of work included mechanical equipment, roofing, insulation, building envelope, windows, doors, weather stripping, caulking, electrical, lighting, heating, air conditioning, building automation, security, access control, facility management, bathroom renovations, including domestic water and sewer, fire alarm, and energy recovery systems. They also installed ADA compliant ramps and restroom fixtures.

Dr. Doster states, "CTS Group was determined to help our District by design planning through performance contracting, which in return was a fraction of the cost compared to other organizations. Moreover, CTS understood the importance that all work had to be completed during the summer of 2020. This was even more challenging due to the restrictions that COVID-19 brought to the industry in regards to ordering materials and a healthy workforce. In the end, the work was completed over the summer, a strong relationship was created, and our students, staff, and community benefited from the partnership." CTS Group was able to achieve substantial completion of the work in 13 short weeks from the time the contract was signed.

Operational savings were also integral to building renovations. CTS Group replaced worn-out heating and mechanical systems with energy-efficient HVAC systems and controls. Building automation and facility management systems were included to reduce overall operational costs, as well as upgrades to LED lighting and replacement of leaking windows and doors. As a result of the project Beach Park School District is expected to save over $1,024,000 per year.

About CTS Group, A Veregy Company

CTS Group, a Veregy Company, utilizes Guaranteed Performance Contracting to provide outstanding energy-saving solutions that exceed expectations in funds saved and long-term sustainability. CTS Group's team-oriented approach leads to highly successful results and long-term relationships built on trust and respect. Clients can count on CTS Group's team for Facility Master Planning & Execution, including energy-efficient infrastructure upgrades, ad hoc building maintenance projects, and day-to-day facility monitoring in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, solar, battery storage, geothermal, microgrid, and customizable building control systems.

About Veregy

Veregy is made up of eight award-winning engineering and energy service companies across the United States that together create pathways to eco-friendly building and systems optimizations, generating immediate and future energy savings.

For more information, please visit www.veregy.com or contact us (636) 686-9856.

# # #

Photos provided upon request

Attachment

Vincent Esparza Veregy 6024528746 vesparza@veregy.com Diane Schoenefeld CTS Group/Veregy Midwest 636-686-9856 dschoenefeld@ctsgroup.com