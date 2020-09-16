Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aegion Corporation to Present at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 16, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
Share:

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) today announced that its President and CEO, Charles R. Gordon, will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A live webcast of Mr. Gordon's discussion is scheduled to occur at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. Mr. Gordon and David F. Morris, Aegion's Executive Vice President and CFO, will also host virtual meetings with institutional investors as part of the conference participation.

The fireside chat webcast and any accompanying materials will be available through Aegion's website at www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts.

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure®.

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

Aegion® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

For more information, contact:
Katie Cason
Senior Vice President, Strategy and Communications
636-530-8000 | kcason@aegion.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com