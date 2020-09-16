Aegion Corporation to Present at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) today announced that its President and CEO, Charles R. Gordon, will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A live webcast of Mr. Gordon's discussion is scheduled to occur at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. Mr. Gordon and David F. Morris, Aegion's Executive Vice President and CFO, will also host virtual meetings with institutional investors as part of the conference participation.



The fireside chat webcast and any accompanying materials will be available through Aegion's website at www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts .