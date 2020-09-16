Market Overview

Level One Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
September 16, 2020 12:02pm   Comments
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. ("Level One") (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share payable on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.51 billion as of June 30, 2020. The Company operates sixteen banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan.  For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:
Nicole Ransom
(248) 538-2183

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Root
(248) 538-2186

Primary Logo

