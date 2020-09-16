Market Overview

UFP Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2020

Globe Newswire  
September 16, 2020 9:16am   Comments
﻿GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UFP Industries, Inc.
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com

Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2020

Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer

Press Release
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 (after market)

Conference Call
Thursday, October 22, 2020
8:30 a.m. ET

* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast

U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad

Conference ID
7497854

Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Saturday, October 24, 2020
855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

For more information, please contact:
Dick Gauthier, Vice President of Business Outreach, 616-365-1555 

Primary Logo

