Electronics Division of Meridian Adhesive Group Enters Electric Vehicle Market

CRANSTON, Rhode Island, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Adhesives Group, a leading manufacturer and custom formulator of high-value adhesives technologies, will now be serving the electric vehicle market with custom solutions by way of the company's Electronics Division.

Meridian's Electronics Division currently encompasses three companies - Epoxy Technology, Inc., located in Billerica, Massachusetts; Epoxies, Etc., located in Cranston, Rhode Island; and Epoxy Technology Europe, with offices in the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland. Together, the companies will provide the rapidly emerging electric vehicle market with products, including thermally conductive potting compounds and adhesives, potting and encapsulating compounds, UL listed 94 V-O potting compounds, UV curable coatings and adhesives and circuit and assembly adhesives.

These solutions can be used in various applications, including:

Battery & component assembly

Battery potting

Capacitor potting

EMI shielding

EV chargers

Li-ion battery construction

Motor inverters

Motor assembly

On-board chargers

Motor potting

Sensors & controls

Stray currents/grounding

Transformer potting

In addition to the many products already available, the division's expert engineers and chemists can formulate unique, custom solutions for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing for even the most challenging applications, such as sealing aggressive chemicals in battery fabrication, dissipating heat waste from high powered motors, resisting pyrolysis and flammability with environmentally friendly raw materials, and finally meeting highest reliability standards of automotive grade electronics. Many of these solutions are part of an extensive quality program, including ISO 9001:2015, MIL-STD 883/5011 certifications, as well as Sony Green Partnerships, RoHS and REACH Compliance.

The Electronics Division of Meridian Adhesives Group provides high technology products with experienced technical support. Epoxy, urethane, silicone and UV materials that are manufactured by Epoxy Technology and Epoxies, Etc. have been used in some of the most demanding applications. Epoxy Technology, established in 1966, and Epoxies, Etc., established in 1988, are trusted partners of organizations throughout the world.

"Our Electronics team has been building a specialized portfolio of products and capabilities to support our EV customers for some time now," said Brandon Willis, President of Meridian's Electronics Division. "Our products fulfill some of the most demanding applications in the industry, and I'm excited to see what new opportunities our team creates by fulfilling our core promise of delivering tangible value to our customers."

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesives and sealants technologies. Its portfolio of solutions includes high-performance specialty epoxy, polyurethane, hot melt and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, flooring, infrastructure and packaging markets. The company has operations in Dalton, GA; Fontana, CA; Billerica, MA; Pompano Beach, FL; Cranston, RI; Columbus, OH; Marlborough, UK; Augsburg, Germany; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

Deanna Disbro Meridian Adhesives Group 706.260.0718 ddisbro@meridianadhesives.com