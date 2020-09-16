Kellie Sears Named AskBio Chief Human Resources Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a leading, clinical-stage adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy company, today announced that Kellie Sears has been appointed to its executive team as Chief Human Resources Officer. She joins AskBio from Allergan and will have responsibility for all aspects of human capital management, including talent acquisition and administration, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion.



"I am pleased to welcome Kellie and believe her experience as an accomplished human resources strategist and leader will be a significant asset to AskBio as we continue to grow," said Sheila Mikhail, CEO and co-founder of AskBio. "Over the course of her distinguished career, Kellie has earned a reputation as a highly respected people leader who recognizes the speed and capabilities needed to build and engage high-performing biopharmaceutical teams."

"I am honored to become part of the team behind the groundbreaking work at AskBio," said Ms. Sears. "I look forward to collaborating with my extremely talented colleagues to support our mission to change the lives of patients."

Ms. Sears has extensive global experience and a record of transformational leadership supporting fast-growing companies. She recently served as SVP & Interim Chief Human Resources Officer at Allergan from July 2019 until May 2020 when AbbVie completed its acquisition of the company. Previously, she served as Allergan's VP, Human Resources Operations since 2014. She also held various HR roles from 2012 through 2014 with Forest Laboratories prior to its acquisition by Allergan. She joined Forest Laboratories from Pfizer, where she spent 13 years in a variety of roles, including leading its Global HR Shared Services function. Previously, her career was focused in financial roles at various companies including Monsanto, Clark Refining & Marketing, and Corporate Express.

Ms. Sears holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

About AskBio

Founded in 2001, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) is a privately held, fully integrated AAV gene therapy company dedicated to developing life-saving medicines that cure genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes clinical-stage programs in Pompe disease and congestive heart failure and a diverse preclinical portfolio of therapeutics targeting neuromuscular, CNS and other diseases, as well as out-licensed clinical indications for hemophilia (Chatham Therapeutics, acquired by Takeda) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Bamboo Therapeutics, acquired by Pfizer). AskBio's gene therapy platform includes Pro10™, an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process, and an extensive AAV capsid and promoter library. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and European headquarters in Edinburgh, UK, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary third generation AAV capsids and promoters, several of which have entered clinical testing. An early innovator in the space, the company holds more than 500 patents in areas such as AAV production and chimeric and self-complementary capsids.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "intends," "potential," "possible" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding AskBio's pipeline of development candidates; AskBio's goal of developing life-saving medicines aimed at curing genetic diseases; the potential benefits of AskBio's development candidates to patients; and Ms. Sears being well-positioned to help advance AskBio's growth and human capital strategy.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond AskBio's control. Known risks include, among others: AskBio may not be able to execute on its business plans and goals, including meeting its expected or planned regulatory milestones and timelines, clinical development plans and bringing its product candidates to market, due to a variety of reasons, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, possible limitations of company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved in a timely manner, potential disagreements or other issues with our third-party collaborators and partners, and regulatory, court or agency feedback or decisions, such as feedback and decisions from the United States Food and Drug Administration or the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect AskBio's business and results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. AskBio does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact: Robin Fastenau Vice President, Communications +1 984.275.2705 rfastenau@askbio.com