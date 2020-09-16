Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kimball International, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 16, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Share:

JASPER, Ind., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced its participation at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference. Chief Executive Officer Kristine Juster and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Schroeder will present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 24.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OgFmSwEUQsqpecgx5UEK3g. A replay will be available for three months following the conference.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, Kimball Health, National, Etc. by National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

Investor Contacts:
Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com