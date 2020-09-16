Catchpoint to Acquire Webpagetest.org

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint ,® the leader in Digital Experience Monitoring, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Webpagetest and Webpagetest.org , an open-source web performance testing software and service. The transaction will allow Catchpoint to strengthen and expand Webpagetest's capabilities and Webpagetest.org's geographical performance testing footprint, leveraging Catchpoint's best-in-class infrastructure, adding capacity and improving consistency and quality of analytics.



With the rapid shift to SaaS and web-based applications, used by billions of consumers and enterprise workforce, businesses have struggled to manage application performance and deliver reliable digital experiences to their users. In addition, maintaining a competitive edge in the digital economy is no longer a nice-to-have but a critical business priority. In the digital economy, if a company cannot deliver fast, reliable, and consistent web app experiences to their customers and employees, their business will be negatively impacted either through customer churn or low employee productivity and morale.

Catchpoint and Webpagetest have shared the same mission from the beginning; to help web developers and ops teams deliver the best possible digital and web experience to their users. Merging Catchpoint's enterprise-class global monitoring network infrastructure with the hugely popular web performance testing capabilities of Webpagetest will create an unparalleled web performance measurement and monitoring platform.

The Webpagetest.org service supports more than 1 million users per month and allows them to run instant tests from various locations and receive a detailed performance audit of their web pages and web applications.

As the new custodian of Webpagetest, Catchpoint will invest in dramatically improving the free Webpagetest.org experience. Not only will Webpagetest.org continue to be offered as a free service to the community, but under Catchpoint, the service will be greatly enhanced. The web performance community will continue to utilize Webpagetest.org for free, with dramatically improved consistency, capacity and quality of test results.

"Today, IT teams struggle to meet web and application performance expectations and keep pace with the demands and growth from digital transformation," said Patrick Meenan, Engineering Fellow at Catchpoint and Founder of Webpagetest.org. "By bringing together Catchpoint's renown command and control architecture and distributed footprint with Webpagetest web performance testing capabilities, IT teams will have the insight needed to monitor, detect, identify and resolve performance and availability issues quickly."

"This is some of the most exciting industry news I've heard in a while, and a great step forward for the web performance community," said Hooman Beheshti, VP Technology of Fastly. "We are massive fans of both Catchpoint and Webpagetest and use both platforms in our monitoring practice. Combining the two will make our lives a lot easier and will save precious time in isolating and addressing challenges at scale."

"Patrick is a well-known web performance evangelist and a driving force behind several key web performance metrics that better capture the user experience like SpeedIndex. He will play a pivotal role with the Webpagetest community on future developments," said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of Catchpoint. "We are committed to serving the community with an improved free tool experience and will continue honoring the open-source values of the Webpagetest community."

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experience of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it's the only DEM platform that can scale and support today's customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint's out-of-the box monitoring platform, to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

About Webpagetest.org

Webpagetest.org is an online web performance measurement and analysis service, based on an open source software platform distributed under a BSD license. The software platform is under active development on GitHub and is also packaged up periodically and available for download.

