Altair Acquires Ellexus

TROY, Mich., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair , (NASDAQ:ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in data analytics, product development, and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced the acquisition of Ellexus, a leading input/output (I/O) analysis tool, which helps customers find and address issues quickly, improving speed accuracy and cloud readiness.



The Ellexus software products, Mistral and Breeze, are used for I/O diagnostics, optimization, and dependency detection by HPC administrators of large enterprises. Altair plans to integrate them into the storage aware scheduling functionality of Altair PBS Works™.

"Altair continues to expand its reach and capabilities for HPC environments to support important modern workloads including for data analytics, AI and ADAS," said James Scapa, Altair's chief executive officer and founder. "The acquisition of Ellexus is particularly relevant in these domains as storage aware scheduling for big data applications is critical."

The recent acquisition of Univa positions Altair as the leading scheduling and resource optimization solution provider for both massively parallel and high-throughput, single-core jobs. Ellexus nicely complements Altair's scheduling technology by providing per-job storage agnostic file and network I/O real-time monitoring to identify I/O latencies and bottlenecks for faster job execution times and better resource utilization.

Altair will also deepen its technical ranks with the addition of Dr. Rosemary Francis, Ellexus founder and chief executive officer. Francis earned a PhD in computer architecture from the University of Cambridge and an undergraduate degree in math and computer science. She is a regular guest lecturer at Cambridge University and is a member of the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

"There is no better place for Ellexus' products to get into the hands of global customers who can immediately benefit," said Francis. "Altair's growing leadership in HPC is exciting and exactly where I want to be to help grow the business and stretch technology to its limits."

About Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, product development, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

