Global Distributed Antenna System Market to Reach Promising Heights on Account of Adoption of Wireless Data Adoption, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing mobile data traffic all around the world is creating growth opportunities for the global distributed antenna system market, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, "Distributed Antenna System Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Components (Hardware & Service), By Technology (Cellular/Commercial DAS & Public Safety DAS), By Applications (Hospitality, Education, Transportation and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025."

According to Fortune Business Insights, cellular or commercial DAS systems segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of technology. This is because such devices have multifunctional terminals that offer a range of applications making better signal receptions more relevant and that too on a single platform

Complications associated with upgradation of distributed antenna system technology and high installation cost accompanying DAS are expected to restrain the global distributed antenna system market to a certain extent. However, the rising need to boost cellular signals, surging mobile data traffic, increasing investments by telecom companies, and growing DAS and fiber popularity are anticipated to increase the demand in the global distributed antenna system market. Additionally, increasing use of smartphones, rapid urbanization, and rising demand for higher bandwidth for communication applications are forecast to enable growth in the global DAS market over the forecast period.





Key Market Driver –

Surging mobile data traffic and increasing smartphone and internet penetration.

growing popularity of fiber & digital DAS coupled with increasing investments by telecom companies in DAS.

Key Market Restraint –

Difficulty in upgradation of distributed antenna systems when a new technology is available.





Segmentation

By Components

Hardware

Service

By Technology

Cellular/Commercial DAS

Public Safety DAS

By Applications

Hospitality

Education

Transportation

Government

IT & Telecom

Others (Institutions)

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Sosuth Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

"Awareness initiatives adopted by government across undeveloped nations, aimed at educating people about the benefits of the internet has fueled the demand for smartphones and good speed internet, subsequently enabling growth in the distributed antenna system market," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

North America holds the highest share in the global distributed antenna system market in terms of revenue and is expected to remain at the top through the forecast period. The presence of several leading players of the market has become growth engines to the market in North America.





Adoption of 4G and 5G Networks to Boost Market

Various factors are responsible for the growth of the global distribution antenna system market. One of the key factors is the rising popularity of wireless data and their increasing demand. This, coupled with the rising adoption of smartphones, is driving the global market. The deployment of newer networks such as 4G and 5G and increasing affordability of people worldwide, will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the fact that nowadays the switching cost of one service provider to another is low, mobile network operators are compelled to provide quality in their network. Thus, uninterrupted connectivity and extended network coverage will boost the market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing need for spectrum efficiency are key factors propelling growth of public safety distribution antenna system market. The demand for public safety connectivity will help the market gain momentum in the coming years. In addition to this, increasing consumer inclination towards online platforms for various activities such as shopping, banking, and others will drive the market.

However, the market may face challenges in terms of high cost associated with the deployment of distributed antenna systems. Coupled with this, complexities associated with the installation of distributed antenna systems and stringent government regulations relating to cost of connectivity are likely to restrict growth of the market.

Nevertheless, the increasing demand for public safety connectivity and increasing mobile data traffic will help the market grow during the forecast period. The rising number of malls, metros, stadiums, high-storied buildings, and other public places is also adding boost to the global market for distribution antenna system market as these public places demand installation of internet connection and thus, need super quality systems and broader coverage.

A Majority of Market Players Are Striving for Improving their Quality of Services

In terms of geography, Fortune Business Insights expects North America to hold the largest share in the market in terms of revenue. It is likely to remain dominant through the forecast period because of the strong firm base and majority of market vendors in the region such as American Towers Corporation IP LLC, and Corning Incorporated. In Asia Pacific, the market is likely to gain from the rising demand from China and India. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of smartphones and wireless telecommunication technology will pave way for the market's growth in Asia Pacific.

Some of the players operating in the global distribution antenna system market are CommScope Holding Company Inc., Tesco, Boingo Wireless Inc., Cobham WirelessSOLiD Inc., Dali Wireless Inc., Corning Incorporated, Advanced RF Technologies Inc., Comba Telecom, JMA Wireless, and Systems Holdings Ltd.





