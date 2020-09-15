Evolus, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Evolus, Inc. ("Evolus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EOLS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Specifically, whether the Company concealed from investors an alleged plot to develop its Jeuveau product using stolen trade secrets.

On July 6, 2020 an International Trade Commission judge issued a preliminary ruling on trade secrets action involving Evolus. The non-binding decision sided with Allergan and its partner Medytox in finding that the Company and its South Korean partner firm Daewoong stole trade secrets. The judge recommended a 10-year ban on the importation of Jeuveau into the United States. Based on this news, shares of Evolus dropped by 41% on July 7, 2020.

