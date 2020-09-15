AdColony Boosts Executive Leadership Team with Internal Promotions Following Strong 1H 2020 Results

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdColony, the mobile performance marketplace, is pleased to announce the promotion of Camila Franklin, Tabitha Britt and Jude O'Connor to the roles of Chief Operations Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Revenue Officer respectively. These advancements reflect AdColony's outstanding financial results during the first half of the year during an unprecedented and difficult time for much of the advertising space.



"As we continue to align global strategy and strengthen our position in the marketplace, we are pleased to announce the promotion of Camila, Tabitha and Jude," said AdColony CEO Lars Boilesen. "As a result of these changes, we expect an increase in supply demand alignment, a broadened supply focus that better supports our brand and programmatic business alongside our performance business, and the continued streamlining of global operations."

Based in San Mateo, California, COO Camila Franklin will be responsible for supply, performance growth, creative, operations and brand/programmatic technical account management, as well as global operations and IT.

"I'm delighted to expand my role on AdColony's executive leadership team," said Franklin. "As we continue to deliver on results around the globe, the benefits of consolidating our operational endeavors in a single team will be quickly evident to our clients and partners."

Newly promoted to CRO, Jude O'Connor will be responsible for all Performance and Brand/Programmatic revenue globally, completing the unification of AdColony's revenue sources.

"AdColony's global commercial teams have continued to deliver consistent results on the potential and promise of in-app and mobile gaming throughout the unprecedented challenges of 2020," said O'Connor. "These changes will allow us to truly leverage our global business synergies and continue to provide our clients the performance they expect from us with greater trust and transparency than ever before."

Under the new structure, commercial sales teams for APAC and EMEA will also report into O'Connor, unifying AdColony's commercial teams. "The consolidation of demand revenue and brand/programmatic commercial practices under a single leader is a strategic component of AdColony's ongoing business strategy," Boilesen added.

From Los Angeles, CHRO Tabitha Britt will continue leading worldwide human resources, facilities and office administration teams.

In tandem, AdColony announces the voluntary departure of EVP of Global Publishing David Pokress and GM of EMEA & LATAM Volkan Biçer, who will depart to pursue their own individual endeavors.

Chief Technology Officer Andrzej Dzius and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Bullen will continue to support the executive leadership team from their current roles. For more about AdColony's growth and offerings, please visit: www.adcolony.com .

About AdColony

AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion monthly users globally. AdColony's mission is to drive business outcomes that matter for advertisers and publishers using its best-in-class mobile technology, the highest-quality mobile ad experiences and leveraging its curated reach. AdColony is known throughout the mobile industry for its unparalleled third-party verified viewability rates, exclusive Instant-Play™ and Aurora™ HD video technologies, rich media formats, global performance advertising business, programmatic marketplace, and extensive SDK footprint in the Top 1000 apps worldwide.

Media Contact:

Alexis Roberts

Blast PR for AdColony

alexisr@blastpr.com