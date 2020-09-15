High-Density Polyethylene Resins Market to Reach USD 68,297 Million by 2027; Rising Demand from Food Packaging Industry to Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-density polyethylene resins market is expected to gain impetus from their increasing usage in the food packaging industry worldwide. They are capable of providing longer shelf lives to food products, as well as reduce spoilage. The study further mentions that the HDPE resins market size was USD 52,389 Million in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 68,297 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period.

Shortage of Manpower owing to COVID-19 May Decline Growth

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is disturbing the entire supply chain of many organizations. This is further causing a decline in the prices of oil, as well as a shortage of manpower in the HDPE resins industry. But, the governments of various countries are taking several initiatives to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. We are delivering specially curated research reports to help you understand the current situation and, thereby act accordingly.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market drivers, hindrances, and dynamics?

Which region is set to dominate the market in the near future?

How will the key players generate more sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which segment is expected to remain in the leading position in the coming years?





Browse a detailed summary of 197 pages research report with ToC on (High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Resins Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Pipe & Profile, Wire & Cables and Others), By End-use Industry (Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Automotive and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027)

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-resins-market-103595







List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global High-Density Polyethylene Resins Market are:

Total S.A. (France)

Dow Inc. (U.S.)

ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.)

INEOS Group Holdings S.A. (UK)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

LG Chem (South Korea)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)

Eni SpA (Italy)

Braskem (Brazil)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (U.S.)

PetroChina Company Limited (China)

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Others





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of HDPE Resins in Manufacturing Sheets and Films will Boost Growth

High-density polyethylene resins are used to manufacture sheets and films worldwide. These are further utilized to produce industrial liners, refuse sacks, wrappings, and carrier bags. Also, the increasing penetration of the Internet, food delivery services, and online shopping platforms in the developing economies across the globe would affect the high-density polyethylene resins market growth in the near future. However, the availability of substitutes, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) may hamper growth.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-resins-market-103595







Segment

Packaging Segment to Grow Rapidly Fueled by Usage in Plastic Bottles & Tubing

Based on end-use industry, the HDPE Resins market is fragmented into automotive, building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and others. Out of these, the packaging segment held 47.30% HDPE resins market share in 2019 attributable to the increasing usage of the material for manufacturing corrosion-resistant tubing, plastic lumber, and plastic bottles.

HDPE resins also have numerous beneficial properties, such as outstanding chemical resistance, compressive strength, and low temperature.





Regional Analysis

High Demand for Packaging from Various Sectors to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, North America procured USD 8,853.88 million in 2019 in terms of revenue on account of the presence of major consumer industries in the region. Also, the increasing demand for packaging from various sectors, such as chemicals, food and beverages, and healthcare are expected to aid growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to be the fastest growing region in the coming years in terms of production and consumption. Majority of the HDPE resins manufacturers are based in this region. Europe would exhibit a steady growth backed by the increasing competition between manufacturers.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Constructing Novel Plants to Surge Production Capacity

The global market includes several large, medium, and small companies that are increasingly investing in developing advanced plants to surge production capacity. This way, they will not only be able to fulfill the rising demand, but also strengthen their positions.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-resins-market-103595







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Development: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership. Etc. Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Pricing Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Resins Market

Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Resins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Estimates and Forecast

By Application (Value & Volume) Film & Sheet Injection Molding Blow Molding Pipe & Profile Wire & Cables Others By End-use Industry (Value & Volume) Packaging Agriculture Building & Construction Automotive Others By Region (Value & Volume) North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-resins-market-103595







Below are two latest industry developments:

June 2019 : Qatar Petroleum and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC entered into an agreement to jointly develop a new plant in the Gulf Coast region, U.S. The new petrochemical plant would include two 1,000 KTA high-density polyethylene units and a 2,000 KTA ethylene cracker.





: Qatar Petroleum and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC entered into an agreement to jointly develop a new plant in the Gulf Coast region, U.S. The new petrochemical plant would include two 1,000 KTA high-density polyethylene units and a 2,000 KTA ethylene cracker. April 2019: PetroChina is set to use LyondellBasell's Hostalen ‘Advanced Cascade Process' technology to produce 1,100,000 metric tons of HDPE resins per year. The new unit will be able to fulfill the demand from its consumers.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Polypropylene Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Polyethylene Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Polyethylene Naphthalatev Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, BY Grade (Food Packaging Grade, Industrial Grade, Others), BY Applications (Beverage Bottling, Packaging, Electronics, Automotive Tires, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Textile, Bottle, Film), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical and electronics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE) 135A, Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)C 135B, Others), By Application (Impact Modifier, Wire & Cable Jacketing, Hose & Tubing, Adhesives, Magnetics, Ir Abs, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Metallocene Polyethylene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (mLLDPE, mHDPE, Others), By Application (Films, Sheets, Injection Moulding, Extrusion Coating, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-high-density-polyethylene-resins-market-10210





