Aisle Rocket Selected as Agency of Record By Neato Robotics

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisle Rocket a Chicago-based marketing agency that unifies creative services, data and technology to drive results, announced today that the company had been selected as the digital agency of record for Neato Robotics, a leading provider of intelligent robotic vacuums for the home.



Aisle Rocket will leverage a leading team of marketing strategists across a multitude of disciplines to drive revenue for Neato Robotics through paid media and cutting-edge e-commerce solutions, including:

Data and technology - targeted media and analytics

Paid media execution – online and offline for a true omnichannel strategy

Creative Services – content, video, and storytelling

E-Commerce – optimization for every stage of the funnel

"Neato Robotics is an innovative, dynamic company, which makes them a perfect partner for us," said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Aisle Rocket. "We are pleased to be a part of their growth and look forward to expanding their market presence both in the U.S. and Europe."

Shelleman pointed out that Aisle Rocket would develop campaigns and audiences for Neato Robotics across global geographies and marketing channels, propelling the company's presence into vital new markets.

"Shifting consumer behaviors require fresh, yet data-driven, thinking to grow our brand and e-commerce sales with clear ROI," said Kriselle Laran, head of global communications at Neato Robotics. "Aisle Rocket's broad expertise perfectly complements our in-house team and other agency partners, and they are well-positioned to be a driving force for our marketing and communications efforts.

About Aisle Rocket

Aisle Rocket is a new kind of agency, focused entirely on delivering results. By unifying marketing and creative services backed by data and technology, Aisle Rocket drives revenue through best-in-class creative, e-commerce and media execution. Aisle Rocket's managed Customer Data Platform (CDP) harnesses a brand's 1st-party data to inform omnichannel online and offline media campaigns, supported by world-class creative, content, and UX.

About Neato Robotics



Neato Robotics designs intelligent robots for the home to improve people's lives and solve real problems. Neato is committed to creating a truly personalized cleaning experience, ensuring that robots evolve and adapt with the consumer. Neato drives innovation with intelligent LaserSmartTM LIDAR-based navigation, mapping, smart home connectivity, and superior cleaning technologies. For more information, visit www.neatorobotics.com and join Neato Robotics on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

