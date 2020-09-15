Accumen Launches MyBloodHealth®, a Virtual Anemia Management Software Solution for the Perioperative Patient

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen Inc. is helping healthcare get better, faster. Today the company launched its first software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, MyBloodHealth®, a hospital-based telehealth anemia management program with both perioperative and comprehensive blood management options. The product connects all providers involved in a patient's care directly through the health system's electronic health record system, making it an easy-to-use resource in the care continuum.

MyBloodHealth has been used to help manage the care of more than 7,000 patients prior to acquisition of the product by Accumen in 2019. The last year has been spent bolstering the software's capabilities as a telehealth platform. Today's release of MyBloodHealth allows for natural integration with multiple platforms to connect seamlessly with any health system's EHR resource and clinical workflow. Outcomes to date have resulted in transfusions in less than 2% of patients enrolled in MyBloodHealth, compared to the 30% of patients that typically require a transfusion in the operative setting, as well as fewer post-operative complications. [1]

"I am beyond excited to introduce MyBloodHealth to hospitals and health systems nationally. This clinician-created patient blood management solution includes personalized care plans, analytics, and training all on a virtual platform. MyBloodHealth has already proven to reduce healthcare costs through a combination of length of stay reductions, new revenue from infusion medications and reduced blood utilization," said BG Porter, Accumen's chief executive officer.

"MyBloodHealth can also significantly reduce a patient's hospital stay through effective perioperative anemia management. This is an advantage for both the health system and patient in today's COVID world. The program is reimbursable and supports bundled payment program success. It also provides hospitals with appropriate measures to track key patient blood management performance and certification metrics, such as adherence to evidence-based transfusion guidelines and percentage of patients screened for anemia which is a standard of The Joint Commission. In our new world of telehealth, MyBloodHealth can add anemia management as standard of patient care for any complex surgery," said Jason Carney, vice president of Accumen's Anemia Management Business Unit.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology-enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen's offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

