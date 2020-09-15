Graver Appointed as Chairman to PA Bankers Association Government Relations Committee and Board of Directors

LIMERICK, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard L. Graver, Chief Lending Officer of The Victory Bank and President of The Victory Bancorp, has been appointed as Chairman of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) Government Relations Committee, effective December 1, 2020. In this role, Graver will also serve on the PA Bankers Board of Directors.

As state Chairman, Graver will oversee the association's legislative priorities and positions on state issues impacting member banks. This committee reviews and monitors relevant financial services legislation and works to keep members aware of legislative issues throughout Pennsylvania.

Graver helped to start The Victory Bank in 2007 and is part of the Executive Management team. He manages eight relationship managers and supporting staff, helping to develop and expand business relationships with the bank's clients. Graver also chairs the bank's loan committee.



With close to 40 years of service in the banking industry, Graver has served in a variety of management, sales, and lending roles. Along with serving as the immediate past Chairman of the TriCounty Chamber of Commerce, he is on the Board of Directors of Southeastern Economic Development Corp of PA; (Seedcopa). Graver has also served on several other non-profit boards, including the Boyertown Area YMCA and United Way of Boyertown. He is a graduate of Alvernia College with a B.S. in Finance and Banking.

The Pennsylvania Bankers Association, located in Harrisburg, is the state's leading banking trade association representing an expansive and diverse membership. The association offers extensive continuing education programs, government relations representation on behalf of the industry, and provides numerous products and services for banks and their employees.

The Victory Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The bank was founded to optimize the financial lives of businesses, professionals, government/public entities, and consumers.

For more information, call 610-948-9000 or visit VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.

