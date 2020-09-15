Applied Systems Announces Primaco as New Integration Partner

MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Primaco, a pioneer in insurance financing, has become an Integration Partner. Primaco's certified integration with Applied Epic enables brokerages to seamlessly produce, quote and manage financing directly within their management system, creating efficiency in policy workflows and providing a digital policy payment experience.

"At Primaco, our core values of stability, customer service and innovation drive our product philosophies to provide a premium financing solution that delivers the greatest benefit to our customers," said Emeric Morin, business development manager, Primaco. "The certified integration with Applied Epic allows brokerages to manage their premium financing within their current policy workflows, creating a more connected experience between the brokerage and the insured."

The Applied Partner Program is a technology and industry partnership program focused on increasing the availability of best-in-class software and enhancing automation and connectivity across the independent insurance distribution channel. The Applied Partner Program is open to leading technology providers and organizations across the industry and advances Applied's strategic focus on partnerships to deliver value-added capabilities that further automate workflows, increase data consistency and accuracy, and drive a connected insurance experience. Applied Integration Partners develop and distribute Applied Certified Integrations to shared customers to further streamline business operations and increase data accuracy across disparate systems.

"The addition of Primaco to our Partner Program demonstrates Applied's philosophy of providing open technology that allows our broker customers to extend their technology strategy with integrated solutions, creating more productivity for their staff and delivering more value-added services for the end insured," said Steve Whitelaw, vice president of Industry and Partner Relations, Applied Systems. "We are excited to recognize Primaco as an Integration Partner and the value this partnership will provide to the independent brokerage channel."

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Primaco

Primaco is a Canadian-owned company, in operation since 1962. Their priority is to provide broker clients with a range of convenient and flexible payment options. Primaco offers an innovative suite of financing solutions based-on their knowledge and commitment to the Canadian insurance market. The company finances both personal and commercial lines of business issued through the vast majority of standard (retail) insurers, high-risk and substandard insurers, managing general agents and wholesalers. Primaco has a strong focus on customer service and relationships, with core values of simplicity, transparency and speed of execution.

