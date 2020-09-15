Applied Systems Announces New Alliance Partnerships

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the addition of two new Alliance Partners, including TechAssure and North American Insurance Alliance (NAIA). The Applied Partner Program provides Alliance Partners with greater access to educational resources and best-of-breed technology for their agency and broker network members to increase operational efficiency and build stronger books of business in the digital future of insurance.

"TechAssure selected Applied Systems as an exclusive industry partner due to their culture of broker-centric technology innovation," says Garrett Droege, executive director, TechAssure. "Our members work primarily with clients in the technology sector and having platforms that support the broker-client relationship with advanced technology is critically important. Applied is empowering our member firms by delivering the best client experience with advanced tech integrations."

"NAIA is excited to expand our list of industry partners to include Applied Systems," said Becky Sherwood, director of Marketing & Communication, NAIA. "During this unprecedented time, Applied Systems is providing our agency members with the digital technology they need to manage operations remotely and service customers anytime, anywhere. We aim to bring real value to our members while building mutually beneficial relationships with carriers, vendors, and industry partners."

The Applied Alliance Program creates additional value in the independent insurance distribution channel by providing greater resources to networks and their agencies for sustainable business growth. Through collaboration, the program identifies and engages insurance network membership organizations on technology and market initiatives that benefit their business and member agencies.

"Changing customer expectations, agency consolidation and direct-to-consumer business models have increased the need for greater industry collaboration to strengthen the independent agency channel," said Ben Goodman, vice president of Corporate Development, Applied Systems. "We are proud to welcome TechAssure and NAIA to our Applied Alliance Program as they create additional opportunities for agencies of all sizes by providing access to technology best practices, industry expertise, and Applied product solutions to grow their businesses in the new digital reality."

