Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: FE shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in 2017 or earlier and continue to hold any of their NYSE: FE shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On July 28, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against FirstEnergy Corp over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants touted FirstEnergy's legislative "solutions" to problems with its nuclear facilities, but failed to disclose that these "solutions" centered on an illicit campaign to corrupt high-profile state legislators in order to secure legislation favoring the Company, that over a nearly three-year period, FirstEnergy and its affiliates funneled more than $60 million to prominent state politicians and lobbyists, including Ohio Speaker Larry Householder, in order to secure the passage of Ohio House Bill 6 ("HB6"), which provided a $1.3 billion ratepayer-funded bailout to keep the Company's failing nuclear facilities in operation, and that in addition, defendants falsely represented that they were complying with state and federal laws and regulations regarding regulatory matters between February 21, 2017 and July 21, 2020, exposing the Company and its investors to the extreme undisclosed risks of reputational, legal and financial harm.



