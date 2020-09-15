Cold Chain Packaging Market to Gain High Traction by 2026; Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Sector Globally to Stimulate Growth, Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold chain packaging market size is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for cold chain packaging from the pharmaceutical industry and the rising number of surgeries across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its upcoming report, titled, "Cold Chain Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Insulating Containers {EPS, PUR, VIP, Cryogenic Tanks, Others} Refrigerants {Fluorocarbons, Ammonia, CO2, Hydrocarbons} Temperature Monitoring) By Application (Food Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Industrial Applications, Other) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss.

Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, several industries have been on a standstill with zero operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government, as well as the industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in resuming industrial activities.

Cold chain packaging or temperature-controlled packaging is adopted across several industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and other packaging sectors. These solutions ensure that the product being transported maintain a specific temperature to prevent from external damages. In addition to this, the packaging solutions involve three primary components that include storage, transport equipment, and trained personnel.





What does the Report Include?

The global market for cold chain packaging report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry development that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Safe Packaging Solutions from Pharmaceutical Industry to Favor Growth

The growing focus to ensure the safety and security of temperature-controlled medications, clinical results, and vital body tissues and organs during the transportation is propelling the demand for cold chain packaging solutions. These solutions ensure stable, proper packaging, and shipping of temperature-sensitive products. In addition to this, the rising numbers of surgeries that require optimum quality of organ products that may otherwise get damaged during transportation favor the growth of the global cold chain packaging market during the forecast period.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Cold Chain Packaging Market are:

Cold Chain Technologies

Pelican BioThermal

Orora Packaging Solutions

Sonoco ThermoSafe

CREOPACK

Sofrigam

Intelsius

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

SINO Group

ameriCOLD

Others





Industry Development:

July 2019 – Aurora Capital Partners announces its acquisition of Cold Chain Technologies that offer reusable thermal packaging solutions. The monetary transaction involved in the acquisition has not been disclosed and further strengthens Aurora's position in the market.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Established Manufacturers in North America to Spur Demand

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global cold chain packaging market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to the presence of prominent manufacturers that are focusing on advanced cold chain packaging solutions in the region. In addition to this, the growing transportation activities across the food & beverage sector that require chilled containers favor market growth.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase a considerable growth owing to the increasing focus on digitalization in the logistics sector that involves safe transportation of perishable food products between 2019 and 2026.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Pelican Acquires NanoCool to Brighten its Market Prospects & Strengthen Market Position

The global cold chain packaging market comprises of several major players that are striving to maintain their presence by focusing on acquisition of other companies to expand their product portfolio and boost sales revenue. For instance, in February 2020, Pelican BioThermal, a leading cold chain packaging solutions provider, announced the acquisition of NanoCool, a prominent manufacturer of thermal insulation solutions. According to the company, the acquisition is expected to expand its footprint in the highly competitive regional as well as the global marketplace.





