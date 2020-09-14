EVOLUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Evolus, Inc. on Behalf of Evolus Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) on behalf of Evolus stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Evolus has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Evolus is a California based medical aesthetics company. The Company and its South Korean partner, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. ("Daewoong") developed Jeuveau, a competitor to Allergan's Botox. Jeuveau has recently become a strong, more affordable competitor of Botox.

On July 6, 2020, Judge David Shaw of the International Trade Commission issued a preliminary ruling in a trade secrets action accusing Evolus and Daewoong of having developed Jeuveau, using trade secrets stolen from Allergan's partner company, Medytox. In a non-binding decision, the judge sided with Allergan and Medytox and recommended a 10-year ban on Jeuveau imports to the United States.

On this news, shares of Evolus fell sharply, from $5.55 per share to close at $3.25 per share on July 7, 2020, representing a loss of more than 41%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Evolus shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

