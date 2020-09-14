NIKOLA CORPORATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nikola Corporation on Behalf of Nikola Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) on behalf of Nikola stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Nikola has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 10, 2020, analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report calling Nikola "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies." Hindenburg wrote that it "gathered extensive evidence-including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails, and behind-the-scenes photographs-detailing dozens of false statements by Nikola Founder Trevor Milton. We have never seen this level of deception at a public company, especially of this size." Hindenburg asserts that Nikola has misled investors concerning, among other things, its battery and hydrogen fuel cell claims, as well as its purported "multi-billion-dollar order book," which Hindenburg asserts is "filled with fluff."

On this news, Nikola's share price declined significantly, closing at $37.57 per share on September 10, 2020.

