Ceapro Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSXV:CZO, OTCQX:CRPOF) ("Ceapro" or the "Company"), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that Gilles Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ceapro will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT.



In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website here .

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company's website ( www.ceapro.com ). The video webcast replay will be made available two hours following the event and will be archived for 90 days.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at www.ceapro.com .

