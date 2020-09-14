Monopar Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 16, 2020

WILMETTE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) today announced that Chandler D. Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, Healthcare & Biotech Track. The conference will be held virtually.



Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 1:30 PM EDT

Location: Virtual

https://hcwevents.com/

For more information, please contact investor relations at kimtsu@monopartx.com .

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive® for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com .

About H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference