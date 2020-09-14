Market Overview

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. to Present at Lake Street's 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (Big4) Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 14, 2020 8:09am   Comments
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPWH) today announced that the Company has been invited to participate in Lake Street's 4th annual Best Ideas Growth (Big4) Conference, being held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 on a virtual platform.

Sportsman's Warehouse management is scheduled to meet with investors via one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Investor Contacts:
Robert Julian, Chief Financial Officer
Caitlin Howe, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(801) 566-6681
investors@sportsmans.com

