89bio to Announce Topline Results from Phase 1b/2a Study of BIO89-100 in NASH

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) today announced that the company plans to share topline safety, tolerability and efficacy data from its Phase 1b/2a study of BIO89-100 in NASH in a pre-market press release and webcast to be held on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Conference Call/Webcast Details

The company will host a conference call and webcast with slides at 8:30am PT (5:30am PT) tomorrow morning, September 14. Details for the live conference call are as follows: Domestic – (833) 570-1145; International – (914) 987-7092; and Passcode - 5064866. To access the live webcast and slides, please visit "Events and Presentations" under the "Investors" section of 89bio's website at https://ir.89bio.com/events-and-presentations . Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of NASH and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.89bio.com .

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

