Axiom Presenting and Exhibiting at SCDM 2020 Virtual Conference September 13-16, 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, will be a presenting sponsor and exhibitor at the Society for Clinical Data Management ("SCDM") 2020 Virtual Conference taking place September 13-16th, 2020.

The Product Showcase presentation ‘How Unified Platforms Enable Data Driven Studies', scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT will feature Andrew Schachter, Axiom's Founder & CEO and Heather DiFruscia, Axiom's Associate Director of IWRS (Interactive Web Response System) and RTSM (Randomization and Trial Supply Management). The presentation will provide an overview of using a unified platform to increase data oversight and exploring the power of combining data across EDC, RTSM, ePRO, and CTMS.

Schachter shared, "Our team is looking forward to speaking with attendees and sharing how our award-winning Fusion eClinical Suite empowers organizations to manage every aspect of their clinical trials. This truly unified product platform offering is unique in the industry with every component built by Axiom engineers allowing sponsors to benefit from our 30-60 day rapid configurations, intuitive design, and feature-rich technology that is highly configurable and end user focused. Our complete platform delivers a connected hub that enables a real-time view of the Data Analytics that sponsors need to successfully manage every aspect of their study from a single log-on. Included in the connected hub are EDC, ePRO, DM, IWRS, Inventory Management, CTMS, including Payment Tracking & eTMF, and other significant components."

To register for the event, please visit - https://scdm2020.org/registration/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical Suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

