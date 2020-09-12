Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of OneSpan Inc., Vaxart Inc., Anaplan, Inc., & Blink Charging Company Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portnoy Law reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN )

Class Period: May 9, 2018 - August 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020; (3) that as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC; (4) that OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements; (5) that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Click here to join the case

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT )

Class Period: June 25. 2020 - July 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

Shareholders with $150,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Vaxart had exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including its purported role or involvement in OWS; (2) that Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate had no reasonable prospect for mass production and marketing and was not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from OWS to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses; (3) that, in reality, the Company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was merely selected to participate in preliminary U.S. government studies to determine potential areas for possible OWS partnership and support; and (4) that, at the time Defendants' statements were made, those studies were ongoing, and no determination had been made.

Click here to join the case

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN )

Class Period: November 21, 2019 - February 26, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) that these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) that, as a result, Anaplan's financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable.

Click here to join the case

Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ: BLNK )

Class Period: March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible; (2) that Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (3) that the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (4) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and materially misleading at all relevant times.

Click here to join the case

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in these actions, by phone 310-692-8883 or email to join the case.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising