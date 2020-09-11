Legal Authority Expert Rene Perras Helps Lawyers Under Internet of Things

New York City, NY, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What is IoT? The broadest definition of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a network that encompasses everything connected to the internet.1 This includes the basic devices that we use like computers, smartphones, tablets, smart watches, smart speakers, etc.

However, the internet of things will encompass nearly every single electronic device, including billboards, cars, traffic lights, etc. It will also encompass parking meters, the pavement, roads, windows, refrigerators, etc. These devices will all "talk" to each other, exchange data, make autonomous decisions, etc. This will essentially automate a large chunk of our lives so that we don't have to think about mundane decisions.

How Does IoT Work?

IoT will essentially create a network between all devices that collect data. These could be temperature sensors inside a car, the pressure sensors at the bottom of an industrial tank, etc. All this data will essentially contribute to the wider economy. The basis of the Internet of Things is the collection of more data to automate huge systems.

Nearly 35% of all US manufacturers are using data from some type of smart sensor within their setup.2 One particularly pertinent example is the US firm Concrete Sensors. They have created a device that can be inserted into concrete to inform on its condition in real time.3

Security Issues with IoT

Most people that have smart home setups will acknowledge that IoT is in its infancy. Even with the ability to control lights, air conditioners, thermostats, and security systems with smart assistants, IoT isn't perfect.

There are myriad security issues that have been highlighted. Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot speakers for example have been shown to be hackable through lasers.4 The issue of privacy also repeatedly comes up during IoT discussions. With so many devices connected, there's a good chance that a person's location, conversations, private files, etc., will be tracked.

The Future of IoT

There is no doubt that IoT will become a huge part of our future lives. Together with Artificial Intelligence and 5G, it will penetrate into everything from industry, finance, security, to communications, entertainment, and mass media, etc.

About Rene Perras

Rene Perras is an e-Discovery/ESI and Managed Document Review Consultant for Law Firms. He also specializes in guiding law firms to understand how to build legal authority by creating extensive media publicity.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rene-perras-legalauthority/

https://reneperras.com

5617585373

