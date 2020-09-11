GWG Holdings Adds Two New Members to its Board of Directors

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH), an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas, announced that it has added two new members to its Board of Directors. The new members will bring the GWGH Board to ten total directors who bring areas of experience that include financial services, energy, real estate, Big Four accounting and the Federal Reserve.



The new board members are:

Daniel Fine, Managing Director of Airetel Staffing, Inc. in Dallas. Mr. Fine has 30 years of experience in investing and executive management that began in the telecom sector. Over the past 10 years, he was a Director and Executive Vice President of family offices with a focus on real estate, oil and gas, and private equity investing.

David S. Gruber, owner of MetroAmerican Developers, LLC, a private commercial real estate company specializing in the development and acquisition of office and industrial properties in Dallas and San Diego. Mr. Gruber was previously President and CEO of MEPC American Properties, the U.S. subsidiary of London-based MEPC plc, one of the world's largest commercial property companies.

"Daniel and David bring experience in family offices and real estate, two important areas of expertise for GWG," said GWGH Chief Executive Officer Murray Holland. "The knowledge and experience of our board members are important assets to our business as we seek to continue to provide value to all our constituents, from financial advisors and the clients they serve to GWGH employees and shareholders."

Biographies of the current members of the GWGH Board can be found at https://investors.gwgh.com/corporate-governance/highlights .

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH ) is an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas, Texas that is a leader in providing investments that are non-correlated to the traded markets, and unique liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid investments. Through its subsidiaries, The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. and GWG Life, LLC, GWGH owns and manages a diverse portfolio of alternative assets that, as of June 30, 2020, included $2.0 billion in life insurance policy benefits, and exposure to a diversified and growing loan portfolio secured by 120 professionally managed alternative investment funds.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com . For more information about Beneficient, email askben@beneficient.com or visit www.trustben.com .

Media Contact:

Dan Callahan

Director of Communication

GWG Holdings, Inc.

(612) 787-5744

dcallahan@gwgh.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/856f4ea6-0e15-47be-84f2-4e7903fe6645

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a02492e-225b-4a33-98d9-168eb5d25c33