Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 Per Share

September 11, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Berlin, Maryland, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire (September 11, 2020) – Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share.  This dividend is payable on October 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2020. 

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels.  Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.  

Contact
M. Dean Lewis, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

