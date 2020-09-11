Malaga Financial Corporation Announces the Retirement of Founding Director Leo Lee and Two New Appointments to Its Board of Directors

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTC:MLGF) - Randy Bowers, Chairman of the Board and President/CEO, today announced the retirement of founding director, Leo Lee, from the Board of Directors of Malaga Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary Malaga Bank, FSB.



Mr. Bowers remarked, "We are extremely grateful to Mr. Leo Lee for his more than 35 years of service on the boards of both Malaga Financial Corporation and Malaga Bank. Mr. Lee's wisdom and business judgment were invaluable to the success of the bank, including his term as Chairman of the Board in 2013-2014." Mr. Lee offers his resignation so he can attend to family matters in Taiwan, and will continue to be a part of the Malaga family and the bank he helped establish.

Bowers also announced the appointment of two new directors to the boards of both Malaga Financial Corporation and Malaga Bank, Herbert Ming Chang Lee and Christopher M. Adishian.

Mr. Herbert Ming Chang Lee has over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate development and management in Southern California markets, in addition to his background in investment analysis. He attended the University of California San Diego for his undergraduate degree in Economics and the University of California Irvine for his Master's in Business Administration. Herbert has strong ties in the Palos Verdes community, having lived here most of his life, and is active in a number of community organizations.

Mr. Christopher M. Adishian joins Malaga Financial Corporation and Malaga Bank boards with impressive legal, financial, and investment experience, including his current legal practice, Adishian Law Group, and as a licensed California real estate broker. Christopher graduated with a degree in Mathematical Economics from University of California Berkeley and interned at the San Francisco Federal Reserve and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve in Washington D.C. Mr. Adishian received his law degree from Loyola Law School and is a member of several local bar associations. Having grown up in Palos Verdes, Christopher remains involved in the South Bay community and is active in many community organizations.

"We are pleased to welcome Herbert and Chris as new directors," said Bowers. "Their success and knowledge in their respective industries, along with their life-long connection to the community, complement the strengths of the current Directors. They will both be valuable additions to Malaga Financial Corporation and Malaga Bank, FSB as we continue to execute our business strategy."

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Bank has been named by DepositAccounts.com as one of the Top 200 Healthiest Banks out of the 5,035 banks analyzed across the United States. A more detailed breakdown of Malaga Bank's A+ health score may be found in the health section of its dedicated page at www.depositaccounts.com/banks/malaga-bank-fsb.html#health . For over ten years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation's leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc. Malaga Bank was awarded Bauer's premier Top 5-Star rating for the 51st consecutive quarter as of June 2020. Since 1985 Malaga has been delivering competitive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors. As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service. The Bank's web site is located at www.malagabank.com .

Contact: Randy Bowers

Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Malaga Financial Corporation

310-375-9000

rbowers@malagabank.com