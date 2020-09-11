WealthManagement.com Announces 2020 Industry Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, announced the winners for the 2020 Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (the "Wealthies") during a live broadcast from New York. View the full list of winners.



Now in its sixth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. This year, 72 awards were presented to 61 companies from a pool of 155 finalists.

The 2020 all-digital Industry Awards Event program was accessed live from the Wealthies Circle content platform, which also houses the 2020 finalist initiatives and company profiles and provides access to the newly-created Wealthies Digital Forums. Finalists in attendance hosted virtual "Watch Parties" with their firm leaders and team members across the country as winners were announced, and awards judges provided color commentary throughout the entertaining and fast-paced event.

"This year's live virtual awards program significantly expanded opportunities for company participation and audience involvement, and for the first time made the event accessible to WealthManagement.com's broader community of financial services professionals," said WealthManagement.com Managing Director William O'Conor, who noted that several hundred wealth management advisors and planners had registered to watch the event.

Several companies walked away with multiple awards this year, including Cetera, eMoney Advisor, Envestnet, Fidelity Investments, Janney Montgomery Scott, Market Counsel Consulting, Merrill Lynch, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Riskalyze, Schwab Advisors Services, Sigma Financial Corporation and TD Ameritrade Institutional. Among the other well-known names receiving awards were Goldman Sachs, Morningstar, BNY Mellon/Pershing, Raymond James and State Street Global Advisors. Awards also were handed out recognizing individual CEOs, CMOs, CTOs, Innovators, M&A Leaders and Thought Leaders.

"The near record number of nominations submitted this year—in the midst of economic uncertainty, a global health pandemic and a disrupted work environment—demonstrates the vitality, resiliency and level of innovation taking place in the financial services industry," added O'Conor. "By recognizing the success and creativity of this year's winners, the Wealthies continue to inspire ingenuity and leadership among industry participants, creating an environment that will enable the industry to empower financial advisors to make better decisions for their practices, and for their clients."

The Technology Roundtable for C-suite Executives, traditionally held during the afternoon of the awards event, has been transformed into the Wealthies Digital Forum , a virtual event on September 24th that explores the current state and future direction of advisor technology. The new digital format offers expanded panelist opportunities, a much larger audience, and increased marketing and promotion for participants and sponsors. Additional Digital Forums paneled by c-level executives at finalist and winner firms are scheduled for 2020/2021 covering technology, asset management, practice management, marketing and wealth planning.

A panel of fifteen judges from top names in the industry determined the 2020 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards. Winners were then selected based on quantitative measures of their initiatives—such as scope, scale, adoption and feature set—along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity and new methods of delivery.

WealthManagment.com thanks the sponsors of this year's event: Practifi, Riskalyze, Orion Advisor Tech and Tegra118.

