Applied Systems Appoints Graham Blackwell as Chief Financial Officer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that it has appointed Graham Blackwell as the Company's next chief financial officer. Graham succeeds current CFO, Ryan Hobbs, who is stepping away at the end of September after nine years at the company.

Blackwell joins Applied from SMS Assist, where he led the company's sales, marketing, and strategy organizations as chief commercial officer. Prior to SMS Assist, Blackwell was an executive vice president with Bain Capital's North American Private Equity Team where he worked closely with the boards and management teams of Bain Capital's portfolio companies to define and execute enterprise-wide strategic and operational transformation. As a member of the technology vertical at Bain Capital, he worked closely with portfolio companies in the enterprise software and eCommerce space to accelerate revenue growth and strong investor returns. Prior to joining Bain Capital, Blackwell was an associate partner with McKinsey & Company and a consultant with Accenture. He holds an MBA degree from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

"I am very excited to welcome Graham to Team Applied as we take bold steps in our Company's next chapter," said Taylor Rhodes chief executive officer, Applied Systems. "His deep financial and business acumen combined with a broad set of operational experiences make him a perfect fit to drive our strategic value creation plans and growth ambitions as we continue to deliver market-leading innovation to the broader insurance ecosystem."

Since joining Applied in 2011, Ryan Hobbs has been an instrumental leader in expanding the company's global operations into new geographies and business segments, as well as executing multiple strategic acquisitions that have contributed to Applied's market leadership. During his tenure, Applied has achieved impressive growth and created tremendous shareholder value.

"Ryan has been an instrumental member of Team Applied as the company has grown to become the world's leading cloud-based insurance software provider," said Rhodes. "Ryan's contributions to the success of the company cannot be overstated and are evident in the global growth we have achieved. I am thankful for the dedication and leadership he has provided Team Applied."

"I'm very excited to be joining Applied during this digital inflection point in the insurance industry," said Blackwell. "I look forward to furthering the company's growth mission and creating greater value for our employees, customers, partners, and the broader insurance ecosystem."

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com