Diffusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Virtual Global Investment Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) ("Diffusion" or "the Company"), today announced its management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually on September 14-16, 2020. Robert Cobuzzi, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview of the Company on Tuesday, September 15th, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.



A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available online through the investor relations section of Diffusion's website here . Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be archived on the Diffusion website for approximately 90 days.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biotechnology company developing new treatments that improve the body's ability to deliver oxygen to the areas where it is needed most, offering new hope for the treatment of life-threatening medical conditions. Diffusion's lead drug TSC was originally developed in conjunction with the United States ("U.S.") Office of Naval Research, which was seeking a way to treat multiple organ failure and its resulting mortality caused by low oxygen levels from blood loss on the battlefield. Today, Diffusion is focused on addressing some of medicine's most intractable and difficult-to-treat diseases, including multiple organ failure from respiratory distress related to diseases such as COVID-19, stroke and glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM"). In each of these diseases, lack of available oxygen presents a significant obstacle for medical providers and is the target for TSC's novel mechanism. The Company is currently partnering with U.S. and European institutions on an expedited research program to develop TSC as a treatment for the low oxygen levels and associated multiple organ failure in COVID-19 patients.

Preclinical data support the potential for TSC as a treatment for other conditions where low oxygen availability plays an important role, such as myocardial infarction, peripheral artery disease and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. In addition to the development of TSC, RES-529, the Company's PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway inhibitor that dissociates the mTORC1 and mTORC2 complexes, is in preclinical testing for GBM.

Diffusion is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia – a hub of advancement in the life science and biopharmaceutical industries.

