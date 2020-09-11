Market Overview

II-VI Incorporated to Participate in Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 11, 2020 8:00am   Comments
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will participate in the following event:

Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

  • Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. EDT
  • Place: Virtual

Participants

  • Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer, II-VI
  • Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer, II-VI

A real-time webcast of the discussion can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

