United Development Funding IV and United Development Funding Income Fund V Announce Distributions

Globe Newswire  
September 11, 2020 8:00am   Comments
GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV ("UDF IV") announced today that on September 9, 2020 its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.065 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2020.

United Development Funding Income Fund V ("UDF V") also announced today that on September 9, 2020 its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $1.694 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2020.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF IV was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF IV can be found on its website at www.udfiv.com. UDF IV may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About United Development Funding Income Fund V

United Development Funding Income Fund V is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF V was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF V can be found on its website at www.udfincomefundv.com. UDF V may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
1-800-859-9338
investorrelations@umth.com
Media Contact:
mediarelations@umth.com
817-835-0650

