AC Immune to Showcase Anti-Tau Portfolio at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will showcase recent progress in its clinical programs targeting Tau for neurodegenerative diseases at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.



AC Immune CEO Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., will discuss the Company's comprehensive anti-Tau clinical pipeline, which leads the industry in addressing this important neurodegenerative pathology. The extent of Tau pathology correlates very strongly with clinical decline throughout the course of disease, and AC Immune's three clinical-stage therapeutic assets - an antibody, a small molecule inhibitor, and a vaccine - collectively target the full spectrum of Tau pathology by inhibiting both early intracellular Tau aggregation and extracellular seeding and spreading of pathological Tau protein. Prof. Pfeifer will also discuss recently published results demonstrating the ability of its differentiated Tau positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent PI-2620, which was discovered in a research collaboration with Life Molecular Imaging, to potentially facilitate an earlier and more reliable diagnosis of patients with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 15, 2020 | 10:00–10:20 am ET / 4:00–4:20 pm CET

Format: Virtual Presentation followed by Q&A

Presenter: Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune SA

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. A webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available on the Events Page of AC Immune's website.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company utilizes two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigen™ and Morphomer™, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with six currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

