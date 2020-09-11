Nikola Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Nikola Corporation ("Nikola" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NKLA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research, an investment analyst, issued a report on Nikola Corporation entitled "Nikola: How to Parlay An Ocean of Lies Into a Partnership With the Largest Auto OEM in America[.]" It is alleged in the Hindenburg report that Nikola "is an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies . . ." It is also alleged in this report, among other things, that Nikola claims to "design[] all key components in house, but they appear to simply be buying or licensing them from third-parties . . . [W]e found that Nikola actually buys inverters from a company called Cascadia. In a video showing off its ‘in-house' inverters, Nikola concealed the Cascadia label with a piece of masking tape." It is further asserted by Hindenburg that investors were misled by Nikola with regard to its battery and hydrogen fuel cell claims, as well as its purported "multi-billion-dollar order book," which Hindenburg asserts is "filled with fluff."

