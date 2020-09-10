CytoDyn to Hold Conference Call on September 16 to Provide Update on Discussions with FDA and MHRA for COVID-19 and FDA Meeting on BLA Filing

VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, and Dr. Jacob Lalezari, CytoDyn's Chief Science Advisor and CEO of Quest Clinical Research, will host an investment community conference call on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The invited guests are Dr. Kush Dhody, Director of clinical trials at Amarex Clinical Research, CytoDyn's clinical research organization, and Dr. Nicholas Agresti, whose patients received leronlimab under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency IND (eIND) program. Dr. Dhody will discuss the very successful FDA meeting concerning CytoDyn's upcoming HIV BLA submission and Dr. Agresti will speak about the experience of his patients who received leronlimab.



CytoDyn will also provide an update on the ongoing discussions with the FDA and the U.K. Medicines & Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19.

Management will dedicate approximately 45 minutes to address questions from analysts and investors.

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET

Dial-In: 877-407-8291 U.S. / 201-689-8345 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn's corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/40671/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until October 16, 2020. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (U.S.) / 201-612-7415 (International) and enter conference identification number 13710243.