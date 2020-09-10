Nicox First Half 2020 Financial Results and Business Update
|Press Release
|Nicox First Half 2020 Financial Results and Business Update
|
September 10, 2020 – release at 7:30 am CET
·Nitric oxide (NO)-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors for IOP lowering: IND-track candidate expected to be announced by the end of 2020.
Only figures at December 31, 2019 are audited, all other figures of this press release are non-audited.
|About Nicox
|Nicox S.A. is an ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch & Lomb, and ZERVIATE™ in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
|Analyst coverage
|
Bryan, Garnier & Co Victor Floc'h Paris, France
Cantor Fitzgerald Louise Chen New York, U.S.
H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.
Oppenheimer & Co Hartaj Singh New York, U.S.
|The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
|Contacts
|Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
|Investors & Media
United States & Europe
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Mary-Ann Chang
T +44 7483 284 853
mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
|Media
France
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Sophie Baumont
M +33 (0)6 27 74 74 49
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
|Forward-Looking Statements
|The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d'enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2019' filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 6, 2020 which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).
|Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99
nicox sa
Interim Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income
|6 Months period ending June 30,
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands of €)
|Revenues from collaborations
|3,271
|6,214
|Royalty payments
|(891)
|(624)
|Net Profit from collaborations
|2,380
|5,590(1)
|Research and development expenditures
|(6,533)
|(7,539)
|Administrative expenses
|(3,496)
|(3,720)
|Other income
|840
|489
|Other expenses
|(174)
|(97)
|Operating loss before amortization of intangible assets
|(6,983)
|(5,277)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(645)
|(17)
|Operating loss
|(7,628)
|(5,294)
|Finance income
|1,213
|1,458
|Finance expense
|(8,166)(2)
|(714)
|Net financial income/(expense)
|(6,953)
|744
|Loss before tax
|(14,581)
|(4,550)
|Income tax (expense) / benefit
|(26)
|3,799(3)
|Net loss for the period
|(14,607)
|(751)
(1) Includes €4.7 million of non-recurrent revenue received from our partners Ocumension and Eyevance
(2) Includes €6.9 million of expenses without cash impact related to the impairment of VISUfarma assets sold in July 2020
(3) Non-cash income tax for deferred tax assets recognized by our U.S subsidiary
nicox sa
Interim consolidated statement of financial position
|As of June 30, 2020
|As of Dec. 31, 2019
|(in thousands of €)
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|25,930
|25,847
|Intangible assets
|71,708
|72,120
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,453
|1,670
|Non-current financial assets
|70
|11,023
|Total non-current assets
|99,161
|110,660
|Current assets
|Current financial assets available for sale
|5,000(1)
|-
|Trade receivables
|1,357
|1,069
|Government grants receivables
|1,286
|864
|Other current assets
|248
|1,297
|Prepayments
|1,647
|814
|Cash and cash equivalents
|40,392
|28,102
|Total current assets
|49,930
|32,146
|TOTAL ASSETS
|149,091
|142,806
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Shareholder's equity
|Issued capital
|33,491
|33,231
|Share premium
|518,180
|518,441
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|8,044
|7,811
|Accumulated deficit
|(464,159)
|(450,186)
|Total Equity
|95,556
|109,297
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current financial liabilities
|14,687
|10,168
|Deferred tax liabilities
|13,006
|12,964
|Non-current provisions
|576
|549
|Contract liabilities
|8,500 (2)
|-
|Total non-current liabilities
|36,769
|23,681
|Current liabilities
|Current financial liabilities
|4,373
|2,481
|Trade payables
|4,847
|4,996
|Contract liabilities
|5,500(2)
|-
|Other current liabilities
|2,046
|2,351
|Total current liabilities
|16,766
|9,828
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|149,091
|142,806
(1) VISUfarma's assets divested in July 2020
(2) Includes an amount of €14 million over a payment of €15 million received from Ocumension Therapeutics following the execution in March 2020 of the amendment to the licensing agreement for NCX 470 in China
Attachment