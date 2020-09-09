VSTA Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Vasta Platform; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Vasta Platform Limited ("Vasta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VSTA) for violations of federal securities laws.



On or about July 31, 2020, Vasta sold about 18.6 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $19.00 a share raising nearly $353 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, Vasta stock has dropped significantly, on September 9, 2020, the stock closed at $15.33.

On August 20, 2020, Vasta announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2020. Vasta reported a second-quarter net loss of 54.9 million Reais and revenue of 120.23 million Reais, representing a revenue decline of 12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its July 2020 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

