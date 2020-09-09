HARBORSIDE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Harborside, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of investors that purchased Harborside, Inc. (OTC:HSDEF) securities between July 2, 2019 and August 12, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 9, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On May 29, 2020, the Company issued a press release entitled "Harborside Inc. Announces Intent to Restate Certain Historical Financial Statements and Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements and MD&A" regarding the newly announced needed financial restatements and the suspension of trading of its Canadian shares.

On this news, shares of Harborside fell 2% per share over the next two trading days to close at $0.45 per share on June 2, 2020.

On June 22, 2020, Harborside issued a press release entitled "Harborside Inc. Provides Update to Management Cease Trade Order and Cease Trade Order" regarding its delayed restatements and the continued suspension of trading of its Canadian shares.

On this news, shares of Harborside fell l2% per share over the rest of the trading day and the next full trading day to close at $0.45 per share on June 23, 2020.

On June 30, 2020 issued a press release entitled "Harborside Inc. Provides Update on MCTO and Financial Statement Filings" regarding its delayed restatements and the continued suspension of trading of its Canadian shares.

On this news, shares of Harborside fell 7% per share, to close at $0.49 per share on July 1, 2020.

On July 10, 2020 issued a press release entitled "Harborside lnc. Provides Update on Financial Statement Filings" regarding its delayed restatements and the continued suspension of trading of Its Canadian shares.

On this news, shares of Harborside fell l3% per share, to close at $0.46 per share on July 13, 2020.

On August 12, 2020, Harborside filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities its Unaudited Restated Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

On this news, shares of Harborside fell over 5%, to close at $0.67 per share on August 13, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 9, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Harborside had undisclosed material weaknesses and insufficient financial controls; (2) Harborside's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (3) Harborside's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (4) as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays, Harborside's Canadian stock trading would be suspended; (5) Harborside downplayed the negative impacts of errors and delays regarding its financial statements; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

