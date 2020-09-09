Global Water Resources to Present at the Janney Virtual Utilities Conference on September 16, 2020

PHOENIX, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS), (TSX:GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the Janney Virtual Utilities Conference on September 15-16, 2020.



Global Water Resources' CEO, Ron Fleming, is scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors held throughout the day on September 16. He will be joined by the company's SVP and CFO, Mike Liebman, and chief strategy officer, Christopher Krygier. Management will provide an overview about the company and its investment opportunity to potential investors.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Global Water Resources, please contact your Janney representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here .



About Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading financial services firm dedicated to putting client needs first. Janney provides advice to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The firm is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.janney.com .

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com .

Company Contact:

Michael Liebman

CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104

mike.liebman@gwresources.com