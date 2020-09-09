Andela Hires Sachin Bhagwata as Vice President of Enterprise

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andela, the global talent network that helps companies build remote engineering teams, is welcoming Sachin Bhagwata as the new VP of their Enterprise business. Sachin brings over 17 years of experience in the software engineering industry across client service, sales, marketing and consulting. Sachin has a successful history building teams that deliver long lasting relationships, while driving significant business value to clients. Sachin will lead the expansion of Andela's Enterprise organization, including ownership of new business and client expansion efforts.



As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, CTOs have seen the productivity that is possible with remote work, and are shifting their strategy to include more remote global talent. Rather than compete for the same limited local network of engineers, CTOs with a global, remote approach to talent are at a competitive advantage, with more choice, scale and flexibility. While Andela has been well positioned to support enterprises with a deep bench of high-quality engineers that can support long-term development needs, the hiring of Mr. Bhagwata doubles down on that opportunity. With a focus on long-term service and support, enterprises can rely on Andela to scale their remote strategy as they evolve.

"Enterprise software organizations are embracing remote work and are turning to organizations like Andela to connect them to remote engineering talent. Andela provides the speed, scale and support that it takes that can make remote engineering so productive," said Sachin. "I'm excited to work with the team to increase our enterprise footprint across the US and Europe."

Sachin joins Andela after spending 3 years at Toptal, where he was instrumental in growing their Enterprise business. Before Toptal, he spent 10 years at Photon, a digital consulting company where he held multiple client facing roles, helping the organization grow from 250 employees to over 4000 employees.

Sachin has an MBA from Great Lakes Inst of Management and Bachelors in Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, India.

"We are thrilled to have Sachin join Andela to lead our Enterprise team. His software experience and success leading high growth client organizations position him perfectly to expand our enterprise client business," said Bryan Caplin, Chief Revenue Officer at Andela. "Sachin will play a pivotal role in further building out services and support for our enterprise clients across the globe."

About Andela

Andela is a global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote engineers in emerging markets. Hundreds of leading companies like GitHub, Cloudflare, and ViacomCBS leverage Andela to scale their engineering teams quickly and cost effectively. A distributed organization spanning four continents, Andela is backed by investors including Generation Investment Management, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Spark Capital, and Google Ventures.

