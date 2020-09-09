Revolution Medicines to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference, which will take place September 14-16, 2020, is being conducted with a virtual format.



Dr. Goldsmith's presentation will take place at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Monday, September 14, 2020. A live webcast of the presentation will be available. To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of Revolution Medicines' website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations . Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Revolution Medicines' website following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company's R&D pipeline includes RMC-4630, a clinical-stage investigational drug that is designed to selectively inhibit the activity of SHP2, an upstream node in RAS signaling. Preclinical programs include inhibitors of multiple mutant RAS proteins and SOS1. RMC-5552, currently in IND-enabling development, is designed for use against tumors featuring mTORC1 activation, including certain RAS-addicted cancers.

