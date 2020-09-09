Assertio to Present at Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 16, 2020

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ASRT), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, announced that the company will present at and participate in investor meetings at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. President, chief executive officer and director of Assertio, Todd Smith, will participate in the fireside chat with analyst Louise Chen on September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET. The topics to be covered will be the status of the integration of Zyla Life Sciences, and the company's business development strategy, financial results, current growth trends and milestones over the coming 12 months.



The Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2020 will take place September 15, 16 and 17, 2020. For those interested in learning more, please visit https://www.cantor.com/global-healthcare-2020/ for more information. To listen to the Assertio webcast, please visit the investor section of the www.assertiotx.com website.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers and acquisitions. The Company seeks to leverage its commercial excellence to be the partner of choice. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

