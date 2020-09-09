Secureworks to Acquire Delve Laboratories, Inc.

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ:SCWX), a leader in software-driven security solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Delve.



Delve intelligently prioritizes vulnerabilities at scale and in context as part of its automated vulnerability management platform. The company's SaaS solution is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide customers with more accurate and actionable data about the highest risk vulnerabilities across their network, endpoints and cloud.

The acquisition demonstrates Secureworks' commitment to evolving its cloud-native Red Cloak™ Platform, and extending Threat Detection and Response (TDR) application with new integrations, analytics and user experience improvements.

The Delve all-in-one solution, automating asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, contextual vulnerability prioritization and remediation planning, will be available for sale as part of Secureworks' portfolio this quarter. Secureworks will also integrate Delve technology into the Red Cloak Platform™ and TDR application.

"Against the backdrop of today's digital landscape, our customers demand sophisticated, scalable solutions that respond to threats putting their business and workforce at risk," said Michael R. Cote, Chief Executive Officer of Secureworks. "The acquisition of Delve will enrich Secureworks' intelligence, further differentiate our end-to-end capabilities, and accelerate our transformation to deliver software with security at its core."

"We were the first to deliver a context-based, AI-driven vulnerability scanning and prioritization solution, and we believe this pioneering spirit is the ideal complement to Secureworks' proven approach to helping customers grow their business securely," said Gabriel Tremblay, Chief Executive Officer of Delve. "Together, we will expand customers' access to the solutions and applications they need to make decisions that effectively defend their organizations against the most threatening adversaries."

The acquisition is expected to be completed in Secureworks' 2021 fiscal third quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ:SCWX) a global cybersecurity leader, enables our customers and partners to outpace and outmaneuver adversaries with more precision, so they can rapidly adapt and respond to market forces to meet their business needs. With a unique combination of cloud-native, SaaS security platform and intelligence-driven security solutions, informed by 20+ years of threat intelligence and research, no other security platform is grounded and informed with this much real-world experience.

About Delve

Delve is transforming the way enterprises conduct vulnerability management. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and a view of each vulnerability in the context of its individual characteristics within the organization, the asset's importance, and external factors, Delve delivers a meaningful, prioritized list of vulnerabilities that enables IT and security teams to reduce vulnerability risk while minimizing remediation activity. Delve was founded in 2014 and has offices in Montreal and New York City.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Secureworks' current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "outlook," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competitive uncertainties and general economic and business conditions in Secureworks' markets as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in Secureworks' periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date as of which such statement was made, whether to reflect changes in circumstances or our expectations, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. Any future product, service, feature, benefit or related specification referenced in this press release are for information purposes only and are not commitments to deliver any technology or enhancement.



