Creative adventure awaits at Culture Days

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 25, jump feet first into creativity. Reimagined to engage and delight despite the times, Culture Days is now a 4-week interactive, immersive arts and culture experience happening across Canada in-person where possible and online. From September 25 to October 25, 2020, lose yourself in a labyrinth of hundreds of virtual concerts, live shows, exhibits, demonstrations, workshops and more - every option is free. Creators have been waiting to unleash their works and reconnect with the world, and it's finally time for the curtain to rise. It's a choose-your-own-adventure of artistry you won't soon forget.



The 2020 theme is Unexpected Intersections . We get the irony; the theme is now infused with unexpected new meaning. As a result, this is the first time the festival will roll out online and in-person in its 10-year history. This year's circumstances have meant the loss of many opportunities for the arts community to showcase their work. Ever resilient, artists are rallying to present innovative interpretations of their offerings in recognition of the unexpected. Think virtual multicultural festival in Prince Albert, SK, complete with food trucks if you're local. Envision a livestream One-Minute Talent Competition out of Vaughan, ON, or spend a night at the museum in Winnipeg, MB. Start the quest with a visit to the Events section.

Thanks to an overwhelming response, we've extended event registration to Thursday, September 24. Creators have more time to add their flavour to the stew. All creative expressions are welcome; Culture Days is an avenue to share your passion with a new audience. Visit our resources section , made just for creators, for inspiration and help with reimagining your art in a digital world.

Experience Culture Days Friday, September 25 to Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Please Note: Culture Days events are organized independently by hundreds of organizations, individuals, and collectives across Canada. In Person activities are required to include publicly-available protocols related to COVID-19 health and safety. Attendees should contact the organizer directly regarding safety rules and expectations.

With hundreds of events registered, everyone can find something that appeals to them . Use our interactive map , or search by Province, Event Type, or Language.

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting an estimated 2.5 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. The range of events is as vast and diverse as Canada itself. From the Yukon to New Brunswick, British Columbia to Hudson's Bay – and all points in between – Culture Days highlights and amplifies the diverse arts and cultural life of our communities. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign typically culminates in a three-day celebration of the arts starting on the last Friday of September. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information and to donate.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

